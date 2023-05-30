Geologist to give talk on ancient Egypt in Worthing

On Saturday June 24, Geologist Colin Reader, famed for his work on dating the Sphinx, will be coming to Sussex Egyptology Society to talk about his new book A Gift of Geology: Ancient Egyptian Landscapes and Monuments.

The Great Sphinx of Giza with the pyramid of Khafre behind

As an engineering geologist, Colin was first attracted to ancient Egypt because of the controversy over the age of the Great Sphinx and what weathering and erosion could tell us about its age. It seems that his ideas on the Sphinx were well-received, as they opened doors for him into the world of Egyptology.

Based on the book, Colin’s talk Egypt: A Gift of Geology explores the influence of geology and landscape on the development of the cultures of ancient Egypt. This presentation will focus on a subject we haven’t explored previously – mining and quarrying in Ancient Egypt. Although these activities were fundamental to the development of pharaonic Egypt, they are seldom explored.

Davison CE High School for Girls, Selborne Road, Worthing, BN11 2JX, on Saturday June 24 at 2 to 4:30pm. No need to book - simply turn up!