George Benson’s Greatest Hits Live on Stage at The Hawth this June!

By Lorraine McGregor
Contributor
Published 30th Apr 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 09:48 BST
It’s time to throw out all your blues and hit the city lights for a night of George Benson classics, as we pay tribute to the American soul superstar who helped make R&B soul what it is today.

Brand new from producers, Entertainers– who brought you The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music and Fastlove – this sensational production celebrates the life’s work of a true musical legend and comes to The Hawth Crawley on Friday 13 June.

There's music in the air and lots of lovin' everywhere, Give Me the Night brings you hit after hit: Never Give up on a Good Thing, Love Times Love, In Your Eyes, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Shiver, The Greatest Love of All, Turn Your Love Around, On Broadway, Feel Like Making Love and many, many more.

Starring world-renowned leading man Nat Augustin, this show is not to be missed. So, give me the night!

Tickets priced £33 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).

