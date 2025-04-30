George Benson’s Greatest Hits Live on Stage at The Hawth this June!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s time to throw out all your blues and hit the city lights for a night of George Benson classics, as we pay tribute to the American soul superstar who helped make R&B soul what it is today.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brand new from producers, Entertainers– who brought you The Magic of Motown, Lost in Music and Fastlove – this sensational production celebrates the life’s work of a true musical legend and comes to The Hawth Crawley on Friday 13 June.

There's music in the air and lots of lovin' everywhere, Give Me the Night brings you hit after hit: Never Give up on a Good Thing, Love Times Love, In Your Eyes, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Shiver, The Greatest Love of All, Turn Your Love Around, On Broadway, Feel Like Making Love and many, many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starring world-renowned leading man Nat Augustin, this show is not to be missed. So, give me the night!

Tickets priced £33 are available from hawth.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01293 553636 (Mon-Fri, 10am - 4pm).