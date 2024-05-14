Get 'Lost in Music' and relive the decade of disco at The Hawth this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disco's roots are firmly founded in the early Seventies, says James Taylor, producer of the hit touring concert show Lost in Music. . . which comes to The Hawth Crawley on Thurday 4 July.

"It was a time when Motown Records' biggest stars began to get funky," he says. "Philadelphia Records became a hit song conveyor belt with its distinctive combination of soulful vocals and lush arrangements. And, soundtracks of movies - from Shaft to Car Wash - lifted the world to its dancing feet."

By 1977, says James, disco was in full flow.

"Lost in Music fondly remembers the height of the disco era," he says, "faithfully recreating the biggest hits of Donna Summer, Earth Wind and Fire, Gloria Gaynor, Chaka Khan, Chic, Diana Ross, Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes, Sister Sledge and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lost in Music

"Our company, Entertainers, produces scores of hit touring shows including the Magic of Motown, Fastlove, The Rocket Man and Thank You for the Music," he says. "But, Lost in Music is by far our liveliest production. It's non-stop dance anthems from curtain up."

"From worldwide ladies' anthems like I'm Every Woman and I Will Survive," says James, "to the Nile Rogers/Bernard Edwards-produced Everybody Dance, We Are Family, I'm Coming Out, I Want Your Love and - of course - Lost in Music; plus the greatest hits from New York's legendary Studio 54 Discotheque: You Make Me Feel Mighty Real, More than a Woman and Disco Inferno; and soul anthems Ain't No Stopping us Now and Boogie Wonderland - it's disco wrapped up into two hours of non-stop hits."

Backed by a talented live band, Lost in Music stars a cast boasting stunning vocals which combines this with the extravagant dance moves and fabulous fashion of the era, to bring the best the late Seventies had to offer to life, live on stage.

"Audiences are taken on a musical journey straight to the heart of disco by a band that just wants to play in front of crazy fans," promises James. "Concertgoers are encouraged to come dressed to impress and to get involved.

"It's the feel-good show of the year - come and get lost in music."