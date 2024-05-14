Get ready for new exhibitions in June at Colonnade House

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

June brings us an exciting new month as we see the return of Worthing Festival as well as lots of new and exciting exhibitions at Colonnade House.Find out what's on at Worthing's Gallery & Studios this June...

Richard Biddle & Claire Lemmon: Disturb, Discover, Disrupt 28 May - 02 June. Richard Biddle and Claire Lemmon have a shared interest in disturbing, discovering and disrupting the conventional formulaic qualities of language and meaning. For their exhibition, they have come together to explore these elements.

HI - Human Intelligence Howell & McConnell. 28 May - 02 June. Exhibiting together for the second time are artists Howell, and McConnell. Artistically, they come from very different backgrounds, one self-taught and the other with a degree in Fine Art. They have come together to explore the theme of Human Intelligence in their latest exhibition.

Colour: Nature's Way 04 - 09 June. Sara Cook is excited to be changing the way she colours fabrics to using only natural dyes. In her new exhibition, you can see a new collection of botanical drawings in stitch alongside larger abstract works inspired by the changing light on the landscape.

Sara Cook: drawing in stitch

Marina Burgess: You are Here. 04 - 09 June. Marina Burgess will be exhibiting a collection of recent oil paintings in her new exhibition. Her paintings feature ordinary scenes of the local area that have been painted from her own photographs.

Home/Land: Worthing Festival & Refugee Week Exhibition. 11 -23 June. Home/Land is an exhibition on home, displacement and refuge. The Sociallly Engaged Art Salon (SEAS) is holding an exhibition that delves into multifaceted themes of home, refugees, migration, displacement and diasporic sensibilities.

Colour - Line - Form 25 - 30 June. Amalia Sanchez de la Blanca & Sarah Bagg will be showing a joint, upclifing collection of work focusing on the beauty of nature and surrounding architecture.

