Get ready for the Hastings Musical Festival 2025

The Hastings Musical Festival has been captivating audiences for over 100 years! Every year, children and adults from 4 to 84 take the stage to showcase their talent in Singing, Dancing, Speech, Mime & Drama, and Instrumental all of which are marked by an adjudicator who is a specialist and an expert in the field. With hundreds of participants, it's an exciting chance to build confidence and make memories!

The festival starts on the 23rd of February and will run throughout March with the Finale Concert taking place on the 30th of March! We would love to see many of you attend and continue to support our Festival. We have performers travelling from all over Sussex, Kent & Surrey to attend and we would love to share their talent with you.

Our Festival Highlights Include:

- Speech, Drama and Mime from 24 to 27 Feb with medal classes on 27th Feb and plenty of drama throughout the week!

Singing

- Thursday 6th March sees School choirs in the morning, adult classical singing in the afternoon and Youth Choirs in the evening all in the main auditorium

- In the White Rock Studio Thursday 6th of March at 6pm - Molly Townson Evening of Classical Cabaret: A special event dedicated to Molly Townson, a beloved local figure whose contributions to the festival and the Hastings arts community were immeasurable. This evening will feature a selection of stunning vocal performances in honour of Molly, including Gilbert & Sullivan, Vintage, Humorous and Art Song . There will be a bar available and it would be great to see people in period costume!

- Thursday 13th March Primary Class instrumental in the morning, Gold Medal in the afternoon and culminating in recitals and Young Instrumentalist of the Year in the evening

- Tuesday 18th of March at 5pm - Dancing Medals Evening (Bronze, Silver, Gold): A signature part of the festival, the young dancers will perform both their ballet and narrative solo routines for a combined score. This still remains one of the most anticipated aspects of the event. Children aged 9,10,11 will qualify for Bronze, 12,13,14 for Silver and those aged 15 & under 21 can enter themselves into the Gold Medal.

Dance

- 19th March at 2pm is the Singing Gold Medal and Singing Championships followed in the evening at 6pm by an amazing array of Adult choirs.

Tickets for all sessions are available to purchase at the White Rock Theatre box office, with various packages available on the Hastings Musical Festival website for those wishing to attend multiple sessions throughout the festival. https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/whats-on/event/hastings-musical-festival-2025/

Please visit Hastings Musical Festival for more information. You can also find us on Facebook & Instagram under Hastings Musical Festival.