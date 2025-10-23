Get ready to feel the heat: Nikita Kuzmin brings Burn the Floor: Supernova to Brighton and Eastbourne

Following his show-stopping partnerships on Strictly Come Dancing, Nikita Kuzmin will take centre stage in the high-octane new dance spectacular Burn the Floor: Supernova touring the UK next Summer including dates at The Brighton Dome on 28th June and the Congress Theatre Eastbourne on 22nd July.

Created by world-renowned choreographer and BAFTA award-recipient Jason Gilkison, this show promises to be its most daring and dynamic with an electrifying fusion of movement and music. Audiences will be swept away with a fusion of ballroom, Latin and contemporary styles, brought to life with Nikita’s signature charm, power and charisma.

Burn The Floor: Supernova breathes new life into traditional dances such as the Viennese Waltz and Foxtrot along with the fiery passion of the Tango and Paso Doble all while celebrating the sheer energy of the Cha Cha, Samba, Rumba and Jive. With jaw-dropping choreography, heart-pounding music and breath-taking moves, this dance extravaganza blazes with energy, intensity and unrelenting spectacle

Burn the Floor is the world’s leading ballroom-based dance company, thrilling audiences since 1999 with its cutting-edge productions. Recognised worldwide for re-inventing the ballroom art form, the company combines world-class dancers, live music and show-stopping choreography to deliver high-energy, unforgettable performances. Reflecting on the company’s latest creation, producer Harley Metcalf says: “The opportunity to work with the exceptional talents of Nikita and Jason and create a ground-breaking new show is the producer’s dream.”

The full team behind the show will be announced in due course, but Burn The Floor: Supernova will feature the company’s trademark cast of multi-disciplined dancers from across the globe, alongside with sensational live vocalists. It will be an unmissable journey of passion, rhythm and sheer artistry.