Getting down to business

Red River hosted officers and cabinet members from Horsham District Council (HDC) to Red River HQ to discuss how they could support the larger and high-growth businesses in the district.

Simon Pringle and Kieren Johnstone, the co-founders of Red River met with Cllr Jonathan Taylor – Cabinet Member for Enterprise and Property, Cllr Colette Blackburn – Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Nature Recovery, Rob Leet – Head of Parking and Enterprise and Marc Rankin – Head of Environmental Health and Licensing.

It was a useful meeting for all parties, as Simon explains:

“I always appreciate sharing thoughts with people in local and national government especially when they are genuinely interested in making a difference and yesterday’s visit from HDC gave us the chance to do exactly that.

Officers and councillors from HDC met with Red River owners Simon and Kieren.

"I expect some of the founders and leaders of businesses like ours would agree with some of the things we shared. We have probably all managed to be creative in helping address some of the issues we all face, mainly because there isn’t a lot of help for our kind out there and there is a lot of pressure.

"So what are the pressures? Ever tried finding office space for a growing company of 20-50 people? Ever tried borrowing money from a bank to grow the business with a turnover of a few million (despite them sitting on all the money you managed perfectly)?

"Ever tried to run a project-based service business in a pandemic/global economic meltdown/self-inflicted downturn (thanks Brexit and Liz Truss). How easy is getting work done when there is a nationally accepted skills shortage, especially in this area where house prices favour people who are leaving the workforce, not joining it? I could go on…

"Whilst I appreciate it all sounds a bit negative but it is the reality. Which is why visits from organisations such as HDC is a positive step in understanding and hopefully addressing the issues.

"It’s not all gloom of course. At Red River we’ve done well with our skills development and recruitment. We’ve developed support communities, got involved in shaping the region, helped create courses and training opportunities, helped launch a successful joint venture and survived and thrived through all that has been launched at us.”

We are following up on discussions and I ask the question of my fellow founders, apart from Funding, skills, clustering, premises, visibility, inward investment, increasing costs, automation, support and advice what help do we need? It would good to get your input!

