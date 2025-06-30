Getting ready for the ABC Animal Sanctuary Open Weekend!

The planning and hard work that goes into the open weekend is unbelievable and we simply couldn’t do it without our hard-working volunteers. Each year we start the process months in advance and then suddenly, before you know it, the weekend is upon us!

So, the stalls are booked, food vendors are ready, volunteers and sanctuary supporters are ready to bake delicious cakes for the Berties cafe, we have our live music entertainers raring to go, not to mention a variety of events planned to keep the children engaged throughout each day – this is an event you won’t want to miss. And of course, the star attraction… our wonderful animals; the Shetland ponies, donkeys, ducks, pigs, goats, horses, cats, sheep and chickens. They all love meeting guests and as soon as the gazebos start going up, they get excited because they know what is happening.

There will be a farrier demonstration on both days, an equine and large animal talk on Saturday, and Rev Judith Ellis will be blessing the animals on Sunday at 12.30. So be sure to come along and join us in celebrating these incredible animals who get to call the ABC Animal Sanctuary their home.

There really is something for everyone at this family day out so we look forward to seeing you on the 30th and 31st August from 11.30am at the sanctuary in West Chiltington for a day filled with fun and your chance to support our charity as we rely solely on fund raising from events such as this.

Stalls, activities and refreshments - what to expect on the day

Alongside the animals, there will be a wide variety of stalls and activities to keep everyone entertained. You can explore the stalls for unique handmade gifts, crafts, candles, food and even something for your pets. You can also try your luck at the tombola or raffle for a chance to win some great prizes. There is also a bric-a-brac stand for those wanting to grab themselves a bargain and live music to keep your toes tapping!

For the little ones, there will be face painting, hook a duck (not a real one of course!), a quiz, the chance to groom a pony and a whole host of children’s activities in children’s corner.

Don’t forget children under 12, accompanied by an adult get in free.

And of course, don't miss out on the delicious food options available throughout the day. There will be something to satisfy every craving including vegan options. We have Bertie’s café, a bar, pizzas. ice cream, jacket potatoes and Thai noodles! So, mark your calendars and head down to ABC Animal Sanctuary in West Chiltington on 30th and 31st August for a day filled with laughter, fun, and plenty of activities for the whole family even if you just want to sit down, take it all in and watch the animals. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs on leads are welcome.

Behind the Scenes - the hard work of volunteers

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes to make the ABC Animal Sanctuary Open Day a success? Well, let me give you a sneak peek into the hard work of our amazing volunteers and the trustees. From setting up the stalls and decorations, baking cakes to organising stalls these dedicated individuals do it all. They spend countless hours ensuring that every detail is perfect for you to have the best experience possible. Whether it's cleaning the animal enclosures or making the animals look their best, our volunteers go above and beyond to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Join us on 30th & 31st August for the ABC Animal Sanctuary Open Day!

This is your chance to spend a day surrounded by incredible animals, indulge in delicious food, and enjoy a wide variety of activities. From meeting adorable rescue animals to exploring craft stalls and trying your luck at the tombola, there is something for everyone to enjoy. So, mark your calendars and make sure to join us at the ABC Animal Sanctuary for a day filled with fun.

Price £6 per person – (all proceeds go towards the care of our animals)

Children under 12 free when accompanied by an adult

Free Parking

Address: ABC Animal Sanctuary, West Chiltington, Pulborough RH20 2JS

Well behaved dogs are welcome and must be kept on a lead

1 . Contributed Join us for a family day out - Save the date! Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Open Weekend 2024 - The animals meet the visitors! Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hutch says hello! Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed We look forward to seeing you this year! Photo: Submitted