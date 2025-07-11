Global Folk Legend Rory McLeod teams up with Brighton's Hullabaloo Community Quire for special collaboration concert Humdinger

On Saturday 16th August, Brighton and Hove’s longest established Natural Voice choir Hullabaloo Community Quire is set to perform alongside internationally acclaimed folk singer and storyteller Rory McLeod in a special collaboration concert Humdinger, a grass roots summer celebration of song and story.

The unique performance will showcase a lovingly crafted programme comprising an original set by Rory McLeod, infused with choral arrangements by Hullabaloo's Musical Director, Kirsty Martin. Hullabaloo will also be performing a solo set. The evening promises to blend the global troubadour's masterful storytelling with the passionate collective voices of one of Brighton's most beloved community choirs.

Rory McLeod - one-man band, folk singer, storyteller, and former circus clown - blends quirky and engaging stories from his decades of global adventuring to his virtuosic musical repertoire. His performances are renowned for weaving together world rhythms with poignant lyrics that address social justice themes and universal human experiences.

"This collaboration represents something truly special," said Kirsty Martin, Musical Director of Hullabaloo Community Quire. "We're so thrilled to be working with Rory, which has been a lifetime ambition of mine! He’s such a master of both ordinary and extraordinary narrative, through his songs and incredible musicianship. Rory and Hullabaloo are a collaboration written in the stars!"

The concert marks a reunion for McLeod and Martin, who are long-time friends and previous collaborators on the acclaimed Uproar Ceilidh project at WOMAD Festival. Their creative partnership now extends to include the full Hullabaloo choir, known throughout Brighton for their diverse repertoire and commitment to making ambitious and adventurous choral singing accessible to everyone.

Hullabaloo Community Quire has built a reputation as one of Brighton's most inclusive musical groups, welcoming singers of all abilities and backgrounds. Under Martin's direction, the choir brings exceptional energy and heart to every performance while maintaining their ethos of accessibility and community engagement.

The performance will take place at St George's Church, located at St Georges Road, Brighton, BN2 1ED. The event will be a fundraiser for the non-partisan grassroots action group Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

What: Humdinger (Rory McLeod in collaboration with Hullabaloo Community Quire)

Humdinger (Rory McLeod in collaboration with Hullabaloo Community Quire) When: Saturday 16th August 2025

Saturday 16th August 2025 Where: St Georges Church, St Georges Rd, Brighton, BN2 1ED

St Georges Church, St Georges Rd, Brighton, BN2 1ED Tickets: Available from https://snappytickets.co.uk/events/humdinger-an-evening-of-song-with-rory-mcleod-hullabaloo-community-quire/ (£1 additional charge applies for door sales)

For more information about Hullabaloo Community Quire, visit https://www.hullabalooquire.org/