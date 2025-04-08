'Godfather of children’s stand-up comedy' James Campbell bringing new show to Brighton Fringe this May
Since first starting to perform back in 2001, James has been travelling the world, bringing high-quality laughter to children in thousands of schools, libraries, theatres and festivals - as well as teaching kids’ comedy workshops, writing a series of much-loved funny books (including Boyface, the Funny Life books, Daphne and the Marmalade Cow) and parenting his own children.
James Campbell says: “This show is twice as funny as anything you’ve seen before so cover yourself in glue, roll around in glitter for five minutes and then come to the show shouting, “I’m a massive disco maggot!” until someone asks you to leave”.
James Campbell’s Comedy 4 Kids: Reducks! is produced by Denise Silvey for Cahoots Theatre Company.
For further information and to book tickets for the Brighton Fringe performances of James Campbell’s Comedy 4 Kids: Reducks! visit: www.brightonfringe.org/events/james-campbells-comedy-4-kids-redux