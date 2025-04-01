Golfers swing into action on prestigious Sussex course for air ambulance

By Gavin Sherriff
Contributor
Published 1st Apr 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2025, 14:36 BST
Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) is delighted to be announcing its annual KSS Charity Golf Day is taking place on Wednesday 25 June at the renowned Ian Woosnam Course at Dale Hill Hotel, Wadhurst.

Nestled in beautiful countryside on the border of Kent and East Sussex, this event promises an unforgettable day of golf, camaraderie and philanthropy, on the famous course designed by the Masters winner and Ryder Cup captain.

The event will be preceded by a delicious breakfast to kickstart the day and followed by a BBQ feast at the clubhouse.

Warren Porritt, KSS Events Manager, said: “We’re excited to be giving our golf-loving supporters a unique opportunity to experience such an amazing venue and we know keen players will be looking forward to testing their skills on one of the finest courses in the South East.

Dale Hill Golf Club

“As an independent charity we rely on the support of our communities to continue our lifesaving work so everyone who takes part will be joining us in our fight to save lives.”

What’s Included:

  • 18 holes on the championship Ian Woosnam-designed course
  • A delicious breakfast to kickstart your day
  • A BBQ feast back at the clubhouse
  • On-course competitions, a silent auction, prize presentations, and trophies

Price: £550 per team (4 people)

Every day KSS responds to an average of nine emergency calls, bringing specialised doctors, paramedics, and treatment to the scene swiftly. Your participation and support will help fund its work, ensuring KSS can continue to operate 24/7, 365 days a year.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Rebecca Ussher, KSS Corporate Relations Manager, at [email protected]. If you are able to help with donations and prizes for the silent auction, please get in touch with the KSS Events Team on [email protected] .

To book your place, visit the KSS events page at aakss.org.uk/events

