Goodwood announces line-up for Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery

Goodwood Racecourse has today announced that famed electronic duo Groove Armada, indie dance band Hot Chip and garage duo, Artful Dodger, who will be supported by DJ Woody Cook, will each perform at Goodwood Racecourse as part of Three Friday Nights presented by Degen Distillery; an electrifying combination of racing, music and dancing on 6, 13 and 20 June.

As the sun goes down, the Parade Ring will transform from hosting the equine stars to a unique music arena. Race-goers in their thousands will dance the night away after an afternoon of racing at one of the world’s most picturesque racecourses, situated atop the rolling countryside of the South Downs.

Groove Armada - 6 JuneAs one of the most influential dance acts of all time, the English electronic duo, made up of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay, will take center stage at Goodwood Racecourse. Their masterful DJ sets blur genre lines and boast modern club tunes through to classic house hits. Across an illustrious 25-year career, Grammy nominations and chart success with singles like “Superstylin”, “I See You Baby” and “At The River”, the pair are revered in the dance music hall of fame for their timeless appeal.

Hot Chip - 13 JuneHot Chip are a Grammy and Mercury Prize nominated group who know how to get the party started. Since forming in London in 2000, Hot Chip’s position as one of Britain’s most beloved electronic bands is now magnificently set in stone. Having produced eight albums, an infinite number of DJ mixes and borderline devotional live performances, Hot Chip have claimed the sweet spot of the dancefloor as their own.

The Artful Dodger (supported by Woody Cook) - 20 JuneWith five UK Top 10s, the south coast garage act has a proven track record of performing and creating top dance tracks since the ‘90s and are established as the most commercially successful duos from the scene. Originally comprising Mark Hill, Pete Devereux, and MC Alistair, Artful Dodger produced chart-topping hits and a platinum-selling album, cementing their place in music history. Now, MC Alistair teams up with David Low, continuing to bring the iconic brand to clubs and festivals worldwide. With more than a decade of experience, their partnership has seen them perform alongside the biggest names in music.

Woody Cook (Warm up act) - Friday 20 JuneWoody is known for his high-energy performances around the world, making his unforgettable set the perfect warm-up to build an electrifying atmosphere for Artful Dodger to follow and finish off Three Friday Nights with a bang.

Goodwood Racecourse Director, James Crespi, said: “Three Friday Nights offers the chance to experience Goodwood Racecourse for an evening of entertainment with horseracing, music and dancing. The bar has been raised even higher for 2025 with a stellar line-up of Groove Armada, Hot Chip and Artful Dodger supported by Woody Cook. We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Racecourse for Three Friday Nights and the rest of our great racing calendar.”