Goodwood announces The Goodwood Health Summit 2025 presented by Randox Health

The Goodwood Health Summit, presented by Randox Health, on Thursday, October 2, will be live streamed for the public from Goodwood Estate in West Sussex. General admission £10, tickets available via Eventbrite.

Global authorities and changemakers from the worlds of science, policy, medicine, food production and manufacturing will gather at Goodwood House for the summit. Chaired by Dr Chris van Tullekan, confirmed speakers for the event include Mr James Kinross, Patrick Holden CBE, Dan Kittredge and Dr Federica Amati. Stephanie Moore, Goodwood’s resident gut health expert, will also join the panel as a featured speaker.

Summit Themes

The Soil-Human Microbiome Connection: How biodiversity in soil influences the human gut

How biodiversity in soil influences the human gut Regenerative Agriculture as Preventive Medicine: Farming practices that promote long-term health

Farming practices that promote long-term health Personalised Nutrition and Public Health: Translating microbiome science into everyday eating

Translating microbiome science into everyday eating Food Policy and System Change: What’s needed to align agriculture, health, and environmental sustainability

Online viewers will have an exclusive opportunity to engage in a series of insightful discussions exploring the soil microbiome and the human microbiome. Attendees will also be invited to participate in a live discussion with leading experts in the field.

Designed with a strong emphasis on education and meaningful dialogue, the Summit aims to empower participants with practical knowledge and actionable strategies. Guests will leave with clear, tangible tips on how they can support both soil and human microbiome health through adjusting lifestyle habits.

With healthy soil integral to growing nutrient-rich food, supporting a diverse human microbiome and reducing chronic disease risks, microbial diversity is essential in soil for crop resilience and carbon capture, as well as human health for immunity and disease prevention. By raising awareness about the critical importance of soil health and its impact on human health, the world can better understand how the two ecosystems influence each other, and how this can affect overall health.

The Goodwood Health Summit will continue to raise awareness, foster education and promote research on the impact of microbial communities in line with the Goodwood Estate’s long-standing commitment to soil health and sustainability through organic and regenerative farming techniques and its farm-to-fork philosophy. With a sustainability strategy that covers all aspects of the Estate, (having held ISO 20121 certification for over 10 years), the Goodwood Health Summit is a continuation of this entrenched historical pledge.

Goodwood’s partners at Randox Health said: “We’re excited to present the Goodwood Health Summit, working towards a shared goal of improving gut health and highlighting the fundamental role the gut plays in our overall wellbeing. More than ever, people are looking to understand their bodies better and take control of their health. But with busy schedules and endless to-do lists, it’s easy to let health slide.

"That’s where we come in. At Randox Health, we make staying on top of your health simple and accessible. Our personalised, preventative health checks give you clear insights into your current health, future risks, and key areas like gut health—helping you make informed choices for a healthier future.”

1 . Contributed Dr Federica Amati, Lead Nutritionist at ZOE will join the speaker pane for this year's Goodwood Health Summit. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Dr Chris van Tulleken will host the Goodwood Health Summit 2025, which will be livestreamed from Goodwood House Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Dan Kittredge will join the speaker pane for this year's Goodwood Health Summit. Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Mr James Kinross will join the speaker pane for this year's Goodwood Health Summit. Photo: Submitted