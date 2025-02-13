Goodwood announces the launch of ‘Through the Seasons’ Supper Clubs at farm-to-fork restaurant Farmer, Butcher, Chef
Each event will feature a five-course dining experience, complemented by insights from either the Farmer, Butcher, or the Chef, offering guests a deeper understanding of the provenance and artisanry behind each dish.
For the inaugural event on Wednesday 5 March 2025, the focus is on hogget—a meat often overlooked in favour of Spring lamb but prized for its depth and richness of flavour. Raised on the lush organic pastures of Goodwood Home Farm, estate-reared hogget enjoys a longer, more natural life, grazing exclusively on grass. Slightly older than lamb but younger than mutton, it offers a robust taste that pairs beautifully with cheese and black garlic.
This exclusive Supper Club offers the first opportunity to experience the new Spring menu at Farmer, Butcher, Chef. A true farm-to-fork experience, the evening promises exceptional food, engaging storytelling and a celebration of seasonal flavours.
A must for food lovers who are passionate about provenance, sustainability, and the craft behind every ingredient, this new Supper Club series offers a dining experience like no other.
The Farmer, Butcher, Chef Supper Club is £80 per person which includes the five course menu and a bespoke cocktail to compliment and celebrate the menu, using seasonal produce.
To book, call 01243 755070 or visit Spring Supper Club at Farmer, Butcher, Chef - Exclusive Seasonal Dining at Goodwood, Chichester