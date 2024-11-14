Goodwood confirms sustainable fuel race schedule for 82nd Members' Meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

• A total of thirteen thrilling contests run on sustainable fuel to take place over the weekend • 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport takes place Saturday 12 & Sunday 13 April • Early bird tickets available to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club until Tuesday 31 December • Join the GRRC now to secure tickets to the 2025 motorsport season opener at Goodwood and enjoy a host of benefits year-round

Goodwood is delighted to announce that the race schedule for the 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will run entirely on sustainable fuels. Earlier this year, the Goodwood Revival became the world’s first historic motorsport event to run all of its races solely on sustainable fuel and in 2025 the 82nd Members’ Meeting will follow suit, requiring all competitors to use a fuel with a minimum of 70% advanced sustainable components.

The previously announced new Win Percy Trophy will be joined by a further twelve fan favourite races in what is set to be a spectacular weekend social for the Goodwood Road Racing Club.

Full details as follows:

Hailwood Trophy (ft. Sheene Trophy) Making its fifth consecutive appearance at the Members’ Meeting, the Hailwood Trophy - the only bike race across the weekend - will feature an exhilarating lineup of classic 250cc and 350cc Grand Prix motorcycles alongside Formula 750 machines, including iconic models like the Yamaha TZ350G, Honda CB750, and Ducati 750S. The competition comprises two races across the weekend, with final placements determined by combined results on Sunday.

S.F Edge Trophy A firm-favourite amongst spectators since its introduction at the 74th Members’ Meeting, the Edwardian giants will take to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit once again in 2025. The two five-lap races will see pre-1923 cars battle it out for victory. Weekend ticket holders can witness the pre-war machines in action on both days of the event.

Gordon Spice Trophy With the separation of smaller engine capacities into the Win Percy Trophy, the Gordon Spice Trophy will take place with a new, two-part format. The 20-minute race for owners and drivers will now feature Group 1 saloon cars of the ‘70s and early 1980s, including Ford Capri Mk3s, Rover SD1s and Chevrolet Camaro Z28s – the newest selection of cars on the race list battling it out as the sun sets on day one.

Arundell Cup (ft Taylor Trophy)Last run at the 78th Members’ Meeting, the Arundell Cup returns to the Goodwood Motor Circuit in 2025. For rear-engined Formula Juniors of a type that raced up until 1964, the first drum-braked car across the line will win the Taylor Trophy. Visitors can expect to see Lola Mk3s, Brabham BT6s and Lotus 20/22s, making for some of the fiercest racing across the weekend.

Earl Howe TrophyNamed after the fifth Earl Howe who was the co-founder of the British Racing Drivers Club, the action returns after last running at the 78th Members’ Meeting, but this year with a twist. The 2025 Earl Howe Trophy will feature British-built vintage Sportscars including Bentley 3-litres, Aston Martin LMs and Frazer Nash cars.

Gurney CupAnother favourite of the event after making its debut at the 76th Members’ Meeting, the Gurney Cup welcomes a fleet of roaring sports-racing prototypes of a type that raced between 1963-1966. A 45-mintute, two-driver affair, the Gurney Cup will see GT40s and McLaren M1As take to the track alongside examples from Porsche, Elva, Lotus and more, proving it arguably one of the fastest races of the weekend.

Moss TrophyReturning to the Members’ Meeting race list, the Moss Trophy will welcome closed-cockpit GT cars of a type that raced before 1963 in the spirit of the RAC TT races of 1958 – 1962. Named for “Mr Goodwood” himself, the race honours the great Sir Stirling Moss and his legendary RAC TT wins, attracting a star-studded driver line-up.

Win Percy Trophy – NEWThe previously announced Win Percy Trophy will host a collection of Group 1 touring cars under 2.8-litres that raced between 1970 and 1982, providing an opportunity for the smaller cars that have previously raced in the Gordon Spice Trophy to go head-to-head. The 45-minute, two-driver race will see Grand Prix and 24 Hours of Le Mans winners to Touring Car Champions go head-to-head.

Whitmore CupThe Whitmore Cup makes a much-anticipated return to the historic Goodwood Motor Circuit in 2025. Featuring pre-66 touring cars under 2-litre, the 20-minute battle will feature Lotus Cortinas, Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTAs and Mini Cooper Ss as Mini racing specialists take on drivers from BTCC, Formula 1, Le Mans and Formula E.

Salvadori CupNamed for the Le Mans legend Roy Salvadori, World Championship sports cars and production sports-racing cars of a type that raced between 1955 and 1960 will go head-to-head in a 20-minute contest around the Motor Circuit. Spectators can expect to see cars that shaped the Le Mans 24 Hours as it emerged from its post-war period including Lola MK1s, Lotus 15s and Lister-Jaguar “Knobblys”.

Please note that while the races for the 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport are confirmed, the schedule is provisional and subject to change. A full timetable and entry list will be available in the final weeks preceding the event.