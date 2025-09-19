Goodwood Health Summit 2025: Exploring the link between soil, food and human health

Goodwood is set to host its annual Health Summit on Thursday 2 October 2025, bringing together world-leading experts from medicine, nutrition, farming and science for a day of debate, discovery and practical insights. This year’s theme - From Soil to Self - will explore the powerful connection between the health of the soil beneath our feet and the health of the people it sustains.

Free to watch online

For the first time, Sussex World readers are invited to watch the Summit livestream for free using the Eventbrite code: SUSSEXWORLD2025. The event will be streamed live from the historic Goodwood House, offering virtual access to all of the day’s conversations and panels.

Why soil health matters

Healthy soil is essential for growing nutrient-rich food, yet the UN warns that 90% of the Earth’s topsoil is at risk of degradation by 2050. As soil health declines, so too does the nutritional quality of our food, impacting everything from our gut microbiome to our long-term risk of chronic disease.

A world-class line-up

This year’s Summit will be hosted by Dr Chris van Tulleken, broadcaster and infectious disease doctor, and will feature:

Mr James Kinross (Imperial College London) and Dan Kittredge (Bionutrient Food Association) discussing the links between regenerative agriculture, microbiomes and human health.

(Imperial College London) and (Bionutrient Food Association) discussing the links between regenerative agriculture, microbiomes and human health. Patrick Holden CBE (Sustainable Food Trust) and Dr Federica Amati (nutrition scientist at ZOE and author) reimagining food systems for healthier diets and a more resilient future.

(Sustainable Food Trust) and (nutrition scientist at ZOE and author) reimagining food systems for healthier diets and a more resilient future. A panel Q&A with all speakers, joined by Goodwood’s gut health lead Stephanie Moore.

Goodwood’s role in wellness and sustainability

Goodwood has long championed sustainable farming and wellbeing. Its near 4,000-acre organic Home Farm is one of the largest of its kind in Europe, producing meat, dairy and crops using regenerative methods. Hosting the Health Summit is a natural extension of this commitment; convening conversations that connect soil health, food quality and human health.

Join the conversation

The Goodwood Health Summit is a chance to hear powerful conversations from world-leading experts, explore practical solutions and join a growing movement that sees health as an interconnected system.