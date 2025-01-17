Goodwood launches a collection of curated experiences for families at the estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Famous for its sporting heritage and incredible events, unforgettable experiences are at the heart of Goodwood. This February half-term, The Goodwood Hotel is launching a series of family-friendly adventures and activities inspired by Goodwood's passions. These one-of-a-kind activities are available for school holidays exclusively for families staying at The Goodwood Hotel and epitomise the magic, creativity and adventures that are on offer at the Estate.

Famous for its sporting heritage and incredible events, unforgettable experiences are at the heart of Goodwood. This February half-term, The Goodwood Hotel is launching a series of family-friendly adventures and activities inspired by Goodwood's passions.

These one-of-a-kind activities are available for school holidays exclusively for families staying at The Goodwood Hotel and epitomise the magic, creativity and adventures that are on offer at the Estate.

From coding and flying drones inspired by Festival of Speed technology to embarking on forest adventures, crafting gut-healthy chocolate bars, competing in high-energy sports day challenges, perfecting swings in mini golf, and playing cricket at the historic birthplace of the sport, Goodwood’s activities are crafted to ignite imagination and create unforgettable experiences. This half-term, a stay at Goodwood is an opportunity for families to connect for quality time, adventure, and memories to treasure.

Experience:

Festival of Speed Drone Masters – Inspired by Future Technology at the iconic Festival of Speed, Goodwood has partnered up with Innovative STEM education provider, Drone City, to invite families to soar into the future with an exhilarating Drone Masters: Code and Fly Experience. Hosted at The Goodwood Hotel on Saturday 15 February, this cutting-edge STEM activity, providing a unique opportunity for children to learn coding, navigate drones through an obstacle course, learn about the technology behind the drones and step into the world of the Festival of Speed.

Forest Adventures – Get out into the great outdoors and connect to the natural world with The Goodwood Education Trust. Discover the joys of nature through exciting bushcraft activities like leaf printing, toasting marshmallows over an open fire, crafting your own wood cookie and relaxing in cosy hammocks

Sustainable Creations: Bird Feeders Reimagined – Inspire children from a young age to be passionate about wildlife as part of Goodwood’s ‘Revive & Thrive’ initiatives to rethink, repair and re-wear across the estate. This experience will see families learn how to craft a sustainable bird feeder to be taken home with them as a cherished memento.

Kwik Cricket - Goodwood House was one of the first places where cricket was played regularly, and the earliest known rules of the game were recorded here, giving Goodwood a legitimate claim to be the birthplace of the sport. In the spirit of this, families will play a game of Kwik Cricket engaging children in the fun of the game, enjoy a net session and team game.

Make Your Own (Healthy) Chocolate Bars - Home to a passionate team of gut health experts, Goodwood believes in mindful indulgence and that you’re never too young to get excited about eating well. Families will be invited to make deliciously good and gut healthy chocolate bars to fuel those mini gut microbiomes.

Little Golfers – As the home of two championship golf courses, Goodwood’s team of fully certified PGA professionals will run playful sessions on Goodwood’s new Short Game course, The Copse, and the driving range, designed to help junior golfers develop their skills in all aspects of the game.

Goodwood Sports Day – At our annual Goodwood Member’s Meeting, all drivers and spectators are divided into houses, and score points where House Teams compete for the prized House Shield. Families at Goodwood Hotel will be able to enter into the competitive spirit by joining a House Team and competing for points that count towards the House Shield in this high-energy sports day.

Goodwood Plane Tour – Once known as RAF Westhampnett, Goodwood’s airfield holds a rich history dating back to World War II, where RAF pilots trained to fly Hurricanes and Spitfires in the skies above. Visit an aircraft hangar filled with remarkable planes. Guided by our Aeroclub team, you’ll discover fascinating details about aviation and even step into the cockpit of a Cessna to experience what it’s like to be the captain.

Motor Circuit Tour – Home to two of Goodwood’s world-famous motorsport events – the Revival and Members’ Meeting – families will be given the opportunity to explore the Goodwood Motor Circuit, whilst marvelling at the supercars and vintage cars in action on the track.

Explore:

Families are invited to stay at The Goodwood Hotel with the magic of the whole estate and local area waiting on its doorstep. Outside of the activity programme, making the most of an afternoon exploration could include guided walks, den building, driving simulators, swimming and a delicious Little Farmers Tea-Time and Little Farmers menu at the award-winning Farmer, Butcher, Chef restaurant. February half-term at The Goodwood Hotel makes for the perfect getaway to keep the whole family entertained throughout the holidays.Details:

February Half-Term Dates: Saturday 15 – Sunday 23 February 2024

Location: The Goodwood Hotel, Goodwood, West Sussex

Booking: Visit www.goodwood/kids-activities or email [email protected] to find out more

Prices: Prices for an overnight stay at The Goodwood Hotel are from £150 per night from stays on Saturday 15 through to Sunday 23 February 2024.

Family stay activities are either free or £8-£25 per child per session.

The Festival of Speed Drone Masters Session will be open to both residents and non-residents throughout four sessions taking place on Saturday 15 February 2024 at a cost of £25 per child. Suitable for children from 5 years plus.