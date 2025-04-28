Goodwood Racecourse off to flying start with Season Opener

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Goodwood Racecourse is delighted to announce that it will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a Spitfire flypast that will take place at 12pm on both Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May before racing begins.

Hurricanes, Mustangs and Spitfires all flew from RAF Westhampnett (now Goodwood Aerodrome) during the Second World War, and, to this day, Spitfires fly from Goodwood. Next Thursday, 8 May is the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a number of events due to take place across the UK, Commonwealth and beyond.

The flypasts join what is shaping up to be an action-packed start to the 2025 flat racing season at Goodwood. Season Opener racegoers can see top-tier racing with two prestigious listed races - the British Stallions Studs EBF Daisy Warwick Stakes and the William Hill Conqueror Stakes - showcasing some of the most exciting fillies and mares.

Season Opener takes place on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 May Ph by. Max Carter

Local seafood restaurant Crabshack is set to pop up at Double Trigger restaurant at both the Season Opener and May Festival. Worthing’s award-winning eatery will be serving fresh seafood, giving racegoers that first taste of summer by the sea. The family-run establishment on Worthing seafront is nationally acclaimed for its fresh fish and seafood plates, and their specialised menu for Double Trigger includes their Stargazy fish pie, crab arancini and catch of the day.

Goodwood’s first fixture of the season brings two days of quality, pace-filled action. Saturday is a Premier Raceday, offering racegoers the very best racing action.

Gates open at 11:30 am on both days and close in the early evening.

Racing fans can also get closer to the action with complimentary trips to the starting stalls for the second, fourth and sixth races; a perfect way to see the races from a different point of view.