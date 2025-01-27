Goodwood throws open the gates for a walk in the park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dog lovers are invited to celebrate National Walk Your Dog Day at Goodwood on Saturday 22 February and take the unique chance to walk part of the iconic Festival of Speed Hillclimb

Thanks to Goodwood's annual celebration of all things dog, Goodwoof (Saturday 17 & Sunday 18 May), it's well known that the estate is crazy about canines. To celebrate National Walk Your Dog Day on Saturday 22 February, Goodwood will open the gates to its glorious parkland surrounding Goodwood House to dogs, and their families, inviting them to stretch their legs by walking part of the world-renowned Festival of Speed hillclimb which is not usually accessible to the public.

Gates will open at 0900hrs with the walk beginning from 10.00am until 1.00pm that day. There will be plenty of free parking, quality coffee and cake outlets, dog-friendly activities en route and the chance to capture some superb pictures for social media posting at the walk's highest point giving stunning views over the Chichester Plain, the shimmering sea and the Isle of Wight beyond. Goodwoof's official charity for this year, Wild At Heart Foundation, will be available to talk about their essential work helping to compassionately reduce the world's stray dog population through funded sterilisation, welfare and education programmes.

The Duke of Richmond said, "We love to see dogs enjoying themselves at Goodwood all year round, not just at Goodwoof. We warmly welcome dogs at our Hotel, in our restaurants, in our members' clubhouse, The Kennels, cafes and in our self-catering cottages where dogs love to sleep in specially designed dog bunkbeds, so we are delighted to celebrate National Walk Your Dog Day by welcoming dogs, and their owners, for an excellent stroll through the Park. The days are getting longer now, and there are many signs of Spring around the estate, which, I'm sure, everyone will enjoy spotting along the way,"

There will be two routes; the shorter route is ideal for families with young children as it's buggy, and wheelchair, friendly with the longer route taking in some muddier, more uneven ground so the correct footwear is essential.

After enjoying lots of fresh air and exercise, visitors can find several pre-bookable places on the Goodwood estate for lunch such as the Bar & Grill, Farmer, Butcher, Chef or Aerodrome cafe, all of which enthusiastically welcome dogs.

And, if there's an adrenaline junky in the family, why not treat them to a thrilling driving experience at Goodwood Motor Circuit afterwards? Don't worry, your four-legged friends are welcome at the circuit too. Plus, the flagship shop will be open to cater for all shopping needs - both human and canine!

There's no charge to join A Walk in the Park but attendees are asked to complete the registration form at goodwood.com/whats-on/a-walk-in-the-park