Goodwood to host competitive GT3 Shoot-Out at the 82nd Members’ Meeting

Goodwood is excited to announce that the 82nd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will host its first competitive Shoot-Out for GT3 cars.

Renowned for their high performance and competitive capabilities, a fleet of GT3s - including Audi R8s, Aston Martin DBRS9s and BMW Z4 GT3s - will take to the historic Motor Circuit across the weekend, culminating in a Shoot-Out on Sunday afternoon.

Spectators can expect head-to-head battles from leading manufacturers such as Audi, Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Lamborghini and Mercedes-Benz, in what will be one of the rare opportunities to see modern racing cars tackling Goodwood’s flowing, high-speed Motor Circuit.

Showcasing the full range of homologated GT3 cars from 2006-2012, the competition will host a 20-car demonstration on Saturday and Sunday mornings. In the afternoon, a handful of driving greats - including Touring Car Champions and Le Mans Winners - will take to the track in eight of the fastest GT3s for a qualifying Shoot-Out on Saturday, ahead of the final Shoot-Out on Sunday.

The GT3 demonstration and Shoot-Out joins the previously announced race schedule for the 82nd Members’ Meeting, with further details of the event to be announced in the coming months.

Tickets for the 82nd Members’ Meeting are available to Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows here. Further information about joining the Fellowship, including the host of benefits on offer, is available here.