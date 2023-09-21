Goodwood's Health Summit - online tickets available at special price

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Live streamed from the Goodwood Estate, speakers from across the health industry including Dr Chris van Tulleken, author of 'Ultra Processed People', Professor Edward Bullmore, Dr James Kilross and @glucosegoddess, Jessie Inchauspe hosted by BBC Radio 4's Justin Webb, will debate the need to promote gut-health as a fundamental part of overall wellbeing.

Tickets are available now and are offered to readers at a special price of £24 - a saving of 20%

To book, go to http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/700236033827/?discount=ChiHealth20

Our speakers and invited guests will debate the need to promote gut health across all aspects of the nation's diet including in institutions such as schools.

They will share their incredible knowledge and vision on this important subject and consider new solutions to personal and societal health challenges helping to formulate key achievable goals.