Grappling stars in 'Battle of Peacehaven'

Wrestlers Isaac Freyda and P. J. Reeves are set to clash in the “Battle of Peacehaven” on October 18.

The bitter ring rivals, who have grown up in the town and both came through the ranks of top British matchmakers Premier Promotions at the same time, are likely to split the fans at ringside when they fight it out for the Sussex Championship at the Meridian Hall.

Whatever happens, one of them will leave the arena with the championship belt. And when the dust has settled on the title battle, Reeves and Freyda, real name Jack Shepherd, are likely to clash again at the end of the evening in one of the other big bouts of the show, an American Rumble where the contestants are eliminated by being thrown out of the ring over the top rope, and the last man standing is the winner.

The Saturday night spectacular presented by Premier Promotions, whose shows have been thrilling fans at the Meridian Hall since 2013, will also feature an important international heavyweight contest and tag-team action.

Isaac Freyda will fight P. J. Reeves for the Sussex title at the Meridian Hall in Peacehaven on October 18

Globe-trotting New Zealand champion Spartan makes his Peacehaven debut against the captain of the Storm Boyz, Anthony Storm from Worthing, while among the stars in action will be Premier Wrestling Federation title-holder David Lovejoy and legendary Brighton wrestler Barry Cooper, who has made more than 300 appearances in Premier Promotions rings.

The show starts at 7.30. Tickets with discounts for advanced bookings and family tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366.