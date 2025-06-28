Grassroots creative movement launches in Eastbourne with first meet-up on July 3

A new creative initiative is bubbling up in Eastbourne and it’s already creating a buzz. Creative Eastbourne, a grassroots community set up just weeks ago, has attracted over 400 local creatives through Instagram and word-of-mouth alone.

The idea is simple: bring artists together, makers, designers, facilitators, and creatives of all kinds to connect, share skills, and shape something collaborative for the town.

The group’s Instagram has already kicked off with takeovers by local creatives, offering a peek into different practices and projects happening around the town - from illustration and yarn shops to sketchbook clubs and workshops.

The first in-person meet-up takes place at Port Hotel on Thursday 3rd July at 6pm, offering a relaxed space for people to meet, chat, and explore what Creative Eastbourne could become.

“It started with a bit of frustration, really,” says founder Maja Jones, a community development worker and creative facilitator. “So many people I spoke to said they felt disconnected from the local scene. Rather than wait to be included, we thought - let’s make something happen ourselves.”

The group already includes a mix of full-time artists, hobbyists, facilitators, writers, educators, and those simply looking for inspiration and connection.

“We want this to grow collectively - it could be skill sharing, exhibitions, pop-ups, or even a future creative hub. But the first step is to meet in person.”

The event is free and open to all. There’ll also be a community noticeboard, so attendees are welcome to bring flyers, cards, or anything they’d like to share.

Event details:

Port Hotel, Eastbourne

Thursday 3rd July, 6-8pm

Free - just turn up

For more info contact:

Maja Jones