Green Day in the Combe Valley

Community Garden at the Discovery Centre

On Sunday June 8 the Discovery Centre at Freshfields will host a family-friendly event with woodworking demonstrations, games and info stalls.

This year's focus is sustainability with opportunities to swap clothes, plants, seeds, recipes and books. Alternatively, people can taken and donate if they do not have items to swap. Local environmental groups inform about their projects.

Refreshments are served in the community gardens and picnic area.

The event takes place from 1 to 4 pm. The Discovery Centre is located on Fresh Fields, the road leading to the recycling centre, TN38 8FB.