GreenDreams Community Food and Greenspace festival 2023

The annual GreenDreams Community Food and Greenspace festival returns to Field Place Manor Hosue & Barns in Worthing for it's 7th year. Offering lots to see and do, it's a fun-packed day out with something for everyone.

The GreenDreams Community Food & Greenspaces Festival has become an annual event in the calendar for Worthing and Adur and returns for its 7th year in 2023.

Offering something different, this event is designed and led by community-based groups and organisations, bringing together a wide variety of community and social enterprise groups involved in food projects, small-scale local food production and greenspace initiatives from both districts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event team has the shared aim of promoting and celebrating the place of food and green spaces as central to well-being and quality of life, and as a tool for building community resilience, as well as putting into daily practice the ‘reduce, re-use and re-cycle’ approach as endorsed by local and central government, health bodies and environment agencies the world over.

GreenDreams

This year’s festival is taking place on Sunday 17th September and is once again being hosted in the beautiful, award winning grounds of Field Place Manor House & Barns, The Boulevard, Worthing.

From stalls offering heaps of locally grown food and produce for you to try and buy, to lots of fun and exciting workshops and activities for all the family and so much more, there’s something for everyone and entry is free.

There will be loads of fun sessions happening throughout the day, including an AudioActive stage and workshops, ukulele workshops, mini cross-stitch, hair braiding, foraging, visible clothes mending, environmental awareness activities, food workshops, and so much more. There will also be local beers available and gin available on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So why not pop along to the site at The Boulevard, Worthing, and see for yourself? Gates are open for visitors between 10:30am and 4pm; everyone is welcome along and encouraged to get involved.

You’ll be able to get a taste of locally produced foods, drinks, crafts and more, as well as partaking in all the fun activities. There will be a host of local talent on show, kicking off with a feel-good choir, with entertainment from folk to hip-hop, from rap to romance, and a singing chef!