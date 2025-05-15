Grime Meets jazz in youth-led music project coming to Brighton Fringe

A pioneering youth music project is bringing together young artists from across Brighton and Worthing, as A GRIME SUPREME lands in Sussex for the first time. Backed by some of the region’s most respected music organisations, the project blends grime and jazz in a bold celebration of community, creativity and youth expression.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new youth music project is making waves in Brighton and Worthing as Tomorrow’s Warriors brings its groundbreaking A GRIME SUPREME programme to the south coast. Teaming up with local organisations AudioActive, New Generation Jazz and Create Music, the initiative is focused on exploring the connections between grime and jazz, two genres that rarely share the same space, despite their shared roots in resistance, rhythm and community.

The project arrives hot on the heels of a powerful moment at the BRIT Awards, where Mercury Prize winners EZRA Collective used their acceptance speech to highlight the importance of youth organisations in giving young people a platform to thrive. Fittingly, EZRA Collective themselves met through Tomorrow’s Warriors, which has been nurturing young talent for over three decades and is widely credited with reshaping the UK jazz landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having previously taken the project to Hull, Gloucester and Stroud, this is the first time A GRIME SUPREME has come to Sussex. The latest chapter began on Saturday 29th March in Worthing, where 24 young musicians aged 13 to 25 came together for an intensive day of workshops led by an incredible line-up: drummer Moses Boyd, saxophonist AHNANSÉ (Steam Down), and producer Swindle (whose credits include Loyle Carner and Ghetts), alongside local artists Hatter and Bobbie Johnson from AudioActive and jazz educators Miles Simpson and Jack Kendon from New Generation Jazz.

A GRIME SUPREME

Over seven sessions, the young musicians collaborate, experiment and build new sounds, working towards a live showcase at Brighton Fringe on Wednesday 28th May at the Wundabarn in Spiegelgardens. It’s set to be a powerful moment, and a celebration of creativity, connection and the artistry of a new generation.

The project is supported by some of the region’s most respected youth music organisations in partnership with Tomorrow's Warriors. AudioActive, based across Sussex, is known for its free music making sessions and wider work in empowering young people across Sussex to express themselves, develop their talent, and build a future in music, working from the grassroots to industry-level artistry. New Generation Jazz continues to champion young jazz musicians through workshops and gigs across East Sussex. And Create Music, part of Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival and Hub Lead Organisation for the Sussex Music Hub, is a leading provider of inclusive music education across the region.

For the young artists involved, A GRIME SUPREME is a chance to be heard, to collaborate and to carve out space in a music industry that doesn’t always make room for everyone. With the support of experienced mentors and passionate local partners, that space is getting a little bit bigger. Join for the showcase on 28th May!

📆 28th May 2025

A GRIME SUPREME

⏰ 3pm

📍WundaBarn at The Spiegal Gardens

🎟️ Ticket link: https://www.brightonfringe.org/events/new-generation-jazz-festival-tomorrows-warriors-a-grime-supreme-jazz-futures/