Grotto extravaganza

By Paige anderson
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:52 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 10:04 BST

Come and join us for our annual fundraising event for Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice.

Inpulse Ambulance Station are returning for another year of Christmas fun.

With raffles, cookie decorating, colouring, making reindeer food and let's not forget meeting santa. Many more surprises along the way.

£10 per child any donations welcome.

Meet our Elves, Reindeer and the one and only SantaMeet our Elves, Reindeer and the one and only Santa
Join us from the 14th -22nd of December at:

E3 Meridian Industrial Estate, Peacehaven. Bn10 8LW.

All proceeds go to chestnut tree house children's hospice.

