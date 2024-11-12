Grotto extravaganza
Come and join us for our annual fundraising event for Chestnut Tree House Children's Hospice.
Inpulse Ambulance Station are returning for another year of Christmas fun.
With raffles, cookie decorating, colouring, making reindeer food and let's not forget meeting santa. Many more surprises along the way.
£10 per child any donations welcome.
Join us from the 14th -22nd of December at:
E3 Meridian Industrial Estate, Peacehaven. Bn10 8LW.
All proceeds go to chestnut tree house children's hospice.