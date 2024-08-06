Guestling Church hosts afternoon tea and slide show
As an added attraction to afternoon tea, Guestling church will be hosting, this Sunday (August 11) at 3pm, a slideshow given by Ken Brooks entitled "Old Town -Rock-a-Nore"
Ken is well known to Hastings' residents for his local knowledge on a variety of subjects and as an excellent speaker, so come and be entertained and informed.
No charge for the slideshow but please feel free to make a donationtowards the upkeep of this lovely church.
