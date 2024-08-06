Guestling Church hosts afternoon tea and slide show

By David Gillies
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 15:52 BST
Tell us what's happening in your area.Tell us what's happening in your area.
Tell us what's happening in your area.
As an added attraction to afternoon tea, Guestling church will be hosting, this Sunday (August 11) at 3pm, a slideshow given by Ken Brooks entitled "Old Town -Rock-a-Nore"

Ken is well known to Hastings' residents for his local knowledge on a variety of subjects and as an excellent speaker, so come and be entertained and informed.

No charge for the slideshow but please feel free to make a donationtowards the upkeep of this lovely church.

Related topics:Hastings

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice