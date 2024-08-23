Guild Care expands dementia day services with new Wednesday sessions
Haviland House Day Services provides a range of services for people living with dementia, and their families, friends, or carers. The new Wednesday sessions add to the existing four daily sessions at the purpose-built centre, offering more opportunities to carers to have a respite break from their role.
“We are so excited to be launching our Wednesday group of time out for carers, in addition to our current sessions,” said Sarah Johnson, Team Leader at Haviland House Day Services. “This extra day will give carers a further opportunity to have some time for themselves, allowing them recharge their batteries knowing their loved one is having an enjoyable, fulfilling, and positive day with us.”
The new Wednesday sessions will take place each week from 9.30am to 3.30pm priced at £45 per day. For those who require extra support for personal care needs, the day session is priced at £65 per day. The cost includes a delicious two-course hot lunch, a variety of activities, and live entertainment such as guest musicians & singers.
“At Haviland House Day Servies, our goal is to break down the stigma of dementia in a friendly, inclusive and supporting environment,” said Sarah. “We’re looking forward to welcoming new members from near and far as there are no restrictions in terms of where people live. So if you’re caring for a loved one living with dementia and are interested in our new Wednesday services, we’d love to hear from you.”
Bookings are now open for the new Wednesday sessions and all places are subject to assessment.
For more information or to arrange an initial assessment, please contact Sarah Johnson and her team at Haviland House Day Services on 01903 866130 or via email on [email protected].
