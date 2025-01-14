Guild Care hosts advice session for Planning and Funding Care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exclusive free event designed to help families navigate the complexities of planning and funding care for loved ones is being held by Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care. This informative session takes place on Friday, 31 January 2025, from 11am to 1pm, at Haviland House in Goring-by-Sea.

The event will be hosted by Tom Scott, Director of Worthing Care Advice Service and Independent Financial Advisor. Drawing on his extensive expertise in this area, Tom will provide invaluable insights into the options available for care planning, both for immediate needs and future considerations.

Attendees will also hear a personal perspective from Mike, who will share his family’s heartfelt and practical journey of transitioning his mother into care. His candid story offers guidance and reassurance to anyone facing similar challenges.

In addition to the talk, Tom will be available for 1-2-1 conversations, which can be pre-booked. Attendees can also enjoy guided tours of Haviland House, Guild Care’s dedicated care home where the event takes place.

Places at the Planning & Funding Care talk are limited, so advance booking is essential. To secure your spot, please call 01903 327327 or email [email protected].

Light refreshments will be provided at the event which takes place on Friday, 31 January, from 11am to 1pm, at Haviland House, 20a Robin Road, Goring-by-Sea, Worthing, BN12 6FE.

Don’t miss this chance to gain expert advice, hear real-life experiences, and explore practical solutions to help you or your loved ones with care planning.

For more information, visit www.guildcare.org or contact Guild Care on 01903 327 327.