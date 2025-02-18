Guild Care to host free wellbeing session for people over 65

Guild Care, Worthing’s leading social care charity, is inviting local residents aged 65 and over to a free and friendly Health and Wellbeing session on Tuesday 25th February. Run by Adur and Worthing Wellbeing, this session will share simple, practical ways to feel better every day, without big lifestyle changes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Health & Wellbeing session will take place at Guild Care’s Methold House in North Street, Worthing, BN11 1DU, on Tuesday, 25th February, from 1:30pm to 3:30pm. Guests can learn some easy tips on looking after their wellbeing while enjoying free tea and coffee in a relaxed and welcoming environment for men and women.

“We want to show people that taking care of your wellbeing doesn’t have to mean workouts at the gym or changing your whole diet,” said Megan Cohen of Guild Care’s Creating Connections. “Small things, like getting outside for some fresh air and connecting with others socially, can make a real difference to both physical and mental health. This session is a great way to learn simple ideas and meet others in a friendly and supportive space. There will also be a chance to chat and to ask questions of the specialist Adur & Worthing Wellbeing team who are here to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is part of Guild Care’s mission to provide social support and bring people together through friendship club initiatives and other elderly activities in Worthing. As a charity, Guild Care is dedicated to supporting older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with disabilities.

A special Health & Wellbeing talk at Guild Care will offer free advice and useful tips to people aged 65 and over

Guild Care has been providing support and care in the local community for more than 90 years, with a wide range of community services including three care homes. Every year Guild Care supports over 3000 people to live well, enjoy life and love every day.

Their Health & Wellbeing session is completely free, and everyone over 65 is welcome to join. To book a space or to find out more, contact the friendly Creating Connections team on 01903 528635 or email [email protected].