Guild Care's Haviland House Day Service announces dementia-friendly events for June

Haviland House Day Service in Goring by Sea offers welcoming support to people living with dementia through tailored daytime sessions and a selection of free social events to join with their carers to spend some time out together.

“Our social events are a real highlight for many of our guests and their carers,” said Sarah Johnson, manager of Haviland House Day Service. “We’re all about fun, friendship, and creating positive memories, together. That may be through singing, a good cup of tea, or simply enjoying some time out together. We love seeing the difference that these social events can make, like a special moment of connection or a brighter mood.”

This June, Haviland House Day Service is hosting three more community events where music, good company and a relaxed setting, free from stigma, are on offer:

Saturday, 14th June - Dementia-Friendly Choir - An inclusive and uplifting singalong session where everyone is welcome. No musical experience needed, just a love of song and togetherness.

Sunday, 22nd June - Sunday Social - A relaxed and friendly session featuring entertainment and conversation. It’s the perfect way to make friends with others in similar position.

Saturday, 28th June - Afternoon Tea - Join Guild Care staff and fellow carers for a sociable afternoon of light entertainment, refreshments, and plenty of smiles.

Bookings are now being taken for free social events taking place in June at Haviland House Day Service including their popular Dementia-Friendly Choir

Sarah recommends booking your chosen event, not only due to high demand but also to make sure there’s plenty of tea and cake to go around!

From its purpose-built setting in Goring-by-Sea, Haviland House Day Service creates a friendly environment where people living with dementia can take part in structured, meaningful activities while carers can enjoy some time out with peace of mind knowing their loved one is well-cared for.

Part of the Guild Care family, Haviland House Day Service focuses on person-centred dementia care, offering support both to people living with dementia and their carers.

For more information or to reserve your place, please contact Sarah and the team at Haviland House Day Service on 01903 866130 or email [email protected], or visit www.guildcare.org.