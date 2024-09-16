Hagstone Stunners - Wrestling cabaret returns for Hallowe'en
In one night come on a journey where drag kings guide you through 3 battles between some of the country’s best wrestlers & the heavy weights of Hastings past, present & made up.
It's spooky season & this time our challengers are taking on the scariest women in Hastings myth.
Will a tag team of fresh faced men be able to survive taking on The Hastings Hags & their occult deprivation? Can the restless spirit of Jenny Lind be finally put to rest? Who will dare to take on the dreaded mermaid that drags fishermen to their doom? And most importantly, which sexy undead man will be holding up signs as a ring babe?
Find out by joining us on Saturday, October 5.
Starring All ass, no class, Loose WillisHastings Queen, Heather DusterLocal Lord of Darkness, King CrimsonMaiden of mischief, Revolting RosyPLUS Wrestling fromHome town hero, FLXInternational luchadora, Zelina PowerHigh flying bounty hunter, KM Lane
East End’s finest, Beau Belles50s throwback, Rita SlayworthYour mum's favourite wrestler, John Day Sci Fi wonder, Prince DeanAND SEA GULLSExpect a show packed with 3 wrestling matches, cabaret, comedy, surrealism & a lovely cheap bar.
Tickets £15 - over 18s & standing room only (please contact for access requests)Instagram: hagstonestunnersHeather: heather_honeybadger
