Hailsham Brownies take part in educational bee safari at Ersham Park

Hailsham Brownies were invited to take part in an interactive bee safari at Ersham Park this week, made possible by the partnership between Barratt Redrow Southern Counties and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust.

Led by Clare Alley, Land Management Advisor at the trust, the session took place at the green space at Ersham Park. The Brownies were taught how to spot and identify different types of bumblebees and understand their habitats, and to appreciate the vital role that bumblebees have in the wider ecosystem.

The Bumblebee Conservation Trust is a UK based charity dedicated to reversing the decline of bumblebees and securing a future for these essential pollinators. Founded in 2006, the Trust works through conservation, habitat restoration, education and community engagement.

This initiative is part of Barratt Redrow’s commitment to biodiversity, encouraging local communities, especially the younger generation, to connect with nature and take an active role in conservation efforts.

Janet Whittle, Hailsham Brownies leader, commented: “The Brownies took away more than just fun facts about bees. Through this experience they earned valuable insights and hands-on experience to understand the importance of species protection, which ties directly into achieving their eco badges and learning wider community values.”

Clare Alley, Land Management Advisor for the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, commented: “It was wonderful to see the girls so engaged and enthusiastic throughout the bee safari. Teaching the brownies how to recognise bees and understand their needs helps build lifelong appreciation of wildlife and the role we all play in protecting it.”

Mark Vanson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, commented: “Our collaboration with the Bumblebee Conservation Trust and the Hailsham Brownies is a perfect match, our developments are designed with nature in mind, and programmes like the bee safari not only raise awareness of local biodiversity but also create memorable, educational experiences for local community groups.”

This type of event reflects a growing emphasis on the importance of green spaces and the community coming together to collaborate, showing how small steps in education can lead to bigger impacts in conservation awareness.

