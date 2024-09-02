Hailsham Festival's magical fun and £100 prize hamper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Among the many attractions on offer in this year's Hailsham Festival, the Nostalgia Fair on Saturday, September 21, at the Cattle Market will be better than ever. Once again it offers a diverse selection of entertainment and a wide selection of stalls to interest all ages.

Alongside steam train rides, Punch & Judy, fairground rides, licenced bar, vintage ice cream van and Hailsham Lions' famous candy floss, this year's attractions include horse and carriage rides around the town, dance displays, Marco - the Magic Man, live music from Rockin' Mike, and plenty more.

Another of the Fair's highlights is the Children's Fancy Dress competition, with the best home made costume winning a four-person ticket to Knockhatch Adventure Park. The competition starts at 12pm with Marco - the Magic Man choosing the winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And for the first time, this year a unique number has been included on the Festival brochure.

Festival brochures.

Recipients are being encouraged to keep their brochures safe because it could win them a £100 hamper.

The winning number will be published during the Festival across social media, whereupon the winner must take the brochure to the Festival stand in Vicarage Field on Saturday, September 14 to be checked and verified.

Entry to the Nostalgia Fair is free, and the fun begins at 11am through 'til 4pm.