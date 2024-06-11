Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hailsham Lions has joined forces with the Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare to host a Travelling Trends Charity Fashion Show.

This fun evening is on Monday, July 1 at 7pm, and the place to be is St Wilfrid's Church Hall, South Road, Hailsham, BN27 3JG.

This will be a Ladies Night Out with a difference. There will be a live catwalk show, with the opportunity to try on and purchase this Season's high street and branded fashion at bargain prices.

Tickets are £8 each and include a free drink. They must be bought in advance. Available from Raystede's Hailsham charity shop in Vicarage Lane; from the Lions Book shop, opposite the cattle market; or online from www.raystede.org/fashionshow into Hailsham Fashion Show.

All proceeds from the evening will be split equally between the Lions and Raystede.

Purchasing tickets early is advisable, with a maximum of six tickets per person.