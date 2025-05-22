Half term family fun at National Trust, Standen

By Lisa Davies
Contributor
Published 22nd May 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 14:20 BST

Join the fun at National Trust place Standen in East Grinstead this half term.

Families are invited to step into the storybook charm of the house and garden, where a week of nature-inspired adventures and hands-on creativity awaits. Nestled in the heart of the Sussex countryside, this Arts and Crafts family home offers an inspiring programme of family-friendly activities from Saturday, May 24 to Sunday, June 2.

Highlights include:

• Ruby Plants a Radish Garden Trail

• Children’s seed planting workshop

• Adventure Corner play area

• Woodland trails and hillside garden paths

Between Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, June 22, join Ruby the Rabbit on a garden trail inspired by children’s book, Ruby Plants a Radish, written by Kate Petty and illustrated by Axel Scheffler. Explore the vibrant gardens, find out how seeds grow and discover the joys of growing your own food. This self-led trail is free with admission and perfect for curious young explorers.

Alongside the trail, and during the half term holidays, children can get their get their hands dirty and their green thumbs growing by joining a seed planting workshop. On May 27, 28, 30 & 31 between 1pm and 3pm, children can create their own paper pot and plant a radish seed to take home. It’s a fun, educational activity that encourages kids to nurture their own mini garden. Just £3 per child, plus normal admission – no booking required.

Running until May 27, a textile art exhibition by Wendy Dolan and Louise Bell is on show in the house. Material Things XVIII showcases stunning handmade quilts and stitched designs. A great way to inspire creativity in all ages.

Beyond the events, families can enjoy Standen’s enchanting hillside gardens, woodland den, and natural play areas. With picnic spots, scenic views, and plenty of space to roam, it’s the perfect place to reconnect with nature.

Whether you're planting your first radish or discovering the magic of the Arts and Crafts movement, Standen offers a half term full of discovery, creativity, and outdoor fun.

Plan your visit: Standen House and Garden, West Hoathly Road, East Grinstead RH19 4NE

Open daily, 10am–5pm

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/standen

