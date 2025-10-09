Halloween Ghost Tours of Crawley Museum

Ghost Tours of Crawley Museum.

As the nights draw in and Halloween approaches, Crawley Museum once again invites you to take one of it’s spooky Ghost Tours this October.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You will enter one of Crawley’s oldest buildings. Lurking in the galleries of The Tree will be characters from Crawley’s past who have strange and unsettling stories to tell you. This is not for the faint hearted.

All those brave enough to take the tour can find out how to buy a ticket by visiting the Crawley Museums website www.crawleymuseums.org

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

or by scanning the QR code above. Tickets are selling fast and places are limited, so please don’t delay. All proceeds of these events will go towards supporting the work of Crawley Museums.

Colin Lloyd on behalf of Crawley Museums