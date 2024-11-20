Hampshire and Sussex Cruise and Travel Show 2025: your gateway to the world of travel

User (UGC) Submitted

Travel enthusiasts and adventurers, mark your calendars! The Hampshire and Sussex Cruise and Travel Show is set to return for its third instalment due to demand bigger and better in 2025, showcasing the latest in travel, cruising, and holiday innovations. Taking place on Saturday 8th February at The Charmandean Centre, Worthing, this highly anticipated event will be a one-stop shop for anyone looking to plan their next unforgettable getaway.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 30 exhibitors from leading cruise lines, tour operators, and travel experts, the show will bring the world of travel to your doorstep. Whether you're dreaming of a Mediterranean cruise, an Antarctic expedition, or a five-star resort escape, the event promises inspiration for every type of traveller.

Highlights of the 2025 Show

Exclusive Deals and Discounts: Take advantage of limited time offers available only to show attendees. Expert Advice: Meet with industry professionals who can help you tailor your dream holiday. Travel Talks and Seminars: Gain insights into top destinations, travel trends, and insider tips through engaging presentations by travel experts. Free Entry Free Parking Free Refreshments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This year, we're thrilled to host a vibrant showcase of the travel industry's finest offerings," said Harry Lightfoot of Fusion Holidays, Event Organizer. "Whether you're a seasoned traveller or planning your first big adventure, this event is the perfect opportunity to discover, plan, and book your next journey with a trusted local independent travel agency."

The Hampshire and Sussex Cruise and Travel Show is free to attend, but pre-registration is encouraged to secure your spot via www.cruiseandtravelshow.co.uk

Event Details:

Date: 8th February 2025Time: 10:30am – 15:30pmLocation: The Charmandean Centre, Forest Road, Worthing, BN14 9HSRegistration: Visit www.cruiseandtravelshow.co.uk to register or for more information.