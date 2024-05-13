Happy's Circus coming to East Wittering Community Primary School
The Friends of East Wittering Community Primary School are pleased to welcome Happy's Circus to our school over the bank holiday weekend (25th and 26th May)
Gates Open at 13:00
Show Starts at 15:00
We will have a number of fun stalls, bouncy castles, DJ and stalls selling food, drink and sweets all joining us for the weekend.
Tickets
- £11 per ticket
- Groups of 4 or more £10 per ticket
- Under 2's go free (BUT must have a ticket)
- Kindness Ticket £11 per ticket this ticket will be given to a child/family to use
Information
- NO Parking on site - nearest car park is Marine Drive, in East Wittering
- No Dogs accept assistance dogs
- No Pushchairs/Prams allowed inside the tent there will be an area outside the tent to leave them
- No smoking on school grounds
- anyone found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be allowed entry
- Tickets are not refundable
- Tickets will need to be produced to gain entry to the site
All information can be found at our Facebook Page "Friends of East Wittering Community Primary School"
Event is Sponsored By Morley & Sons Roofing