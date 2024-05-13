Happy's Circus coming to East Wittering Community Primary School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of East Wittering Community Primary School are pleased to welcome Happy's Circus to our school over the bank holiday weekend (25th and 26th May)

Friends of East Wittering Community Primary School are pleased to announce Happy's Circus coming to the school on the 25th and 26th May 2024.

Gates Open at 13:00

Show Starts at 15:00

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Happy's Circus

We will have a number of fun stalls, bouncy castles, DJ and stalls selling food, drink and sweets all joining us for the weekend.

Tickets

£11 per ticket

Groups of 4 or more £10 per ticket

Under 2's go free (BUT must have a ticket)

Kindness Ticket £11 per ticket this ticket will be given to a child/family to use

Information

NO Parking on site - nearest car park is Marine Drive, in East Wittering

No Dogs accept assistance dogs

No Pushchairs/Prams allowed inside the tent there will be an area outside the tent to leave them

No smoking on school grounds

anyone found to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs will not be allowed entry

Tickets are not refundable

Tickets will need to be produced to gain entry to the site

All information can be found at our Facebook Page "Friends of East Wittering Community Primary School"