The next meeting of the Uckfield Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Wednesday 16th August 2023, from 10:30am to 12 noon at The Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, TN22 1AR.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people, make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

