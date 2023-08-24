Hard of Hearing coffee morning

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Thursday 11th May 2023, from 10.30am to 12.00pm.

This month's meeting, weather permitting, will be a walk from Eastbourne Pier to the Beach Shack Cafe. Please meet at the Pier entrance at 10.30am. If in doubt about the weather call or email or text first.

Come along and make new friends and learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.