NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Hard of Hearing coffee morning in Hastings Monday August 7, 2023

The next monthly meeting of the Hastings Hard of Hearing group meeting is on Monday August 7, 2023.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 17th Jul 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 11:43 BST

This will take place from 10:30am to 12 noon at His Place Café, Robertson Street, Hastings TN34 1HL.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505.

Related topics:Hastings