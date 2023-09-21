BREAKING
Hard of Hearing coffee morning in St Leonards is now on a Monday

The next meeting of the St Leonards Hard of Hearing Group and Hearing Aid Maintenance will now be held on the first Monday each month.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 12:21 BST
The next meeting is Monday 2nd October 2023, from 2.00pm to 3.30pm at The Clifton Community Centre, 1-2 Stainsby Street, St Leonards on Sea TN7 6LA. Please note: This is a new day and time.

This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a hearing loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]

