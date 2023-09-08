BREAKING
Hard of Hearing coffee morning in Uckfield

The next meeting of the Uckfield Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Wednesday 18th October 2023, from 10:30am to 12 noon at The Luxford Centre, Library Way, Uckfield, TN22 1AR.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 8th Sep 2023, 12:04 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other hard of hearing people, make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing loss.

It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary.

For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing on 01323 722505 Email [email protected]

