Hard of Hearing/Deafblind coffee morning in Eastbourne

The next meeting of the Eastbourne Deafblind and Hard of Hearing Support Group will be held on Thursday 11th January 2023, from 10:30am to 12.00pm at Chantry House, 22, Upperton Road, Eastbourne BN21 1BF.
By Fiona HassanContributor
Published 19th Dec 2023, 13:31 GMT
This is an excellent opportunity to meet other people with a sensory loss and to make new friends in a relaxed and welcoming environment and to learn from their personal experience of living with hearing/sight loss. It’s also an ideal opportunity to learn some useful communication skills that will help to reduce the feeling of isolation.

Free refreshments and raffle. All welcome so put a note in your diary. For more information, please contact East Sussex Hearing. Tel. 01323 722505 or email [email protected].