Harriet Mackenzie (violin) and Morgan Szymanski (guitar) to perform at Boxgrove Priory

International soloists Harriet Mackenze (violin) & Morgan Szymanski (guitar) return to the Festival with their romantic duo programme of sparkling Vivaldi sonatas and suave Piazzolla tangos interspersed with folk-inspired gems, Romanian Dances by Bartok and Spanish folk songs by de Falla. “A powerful and focused performance” - Classical Guitar Magazine.

Come join us in the stunning setting at Boxgrove Priory, where the divine acoustic is so perfect for violin and guitar. There will be refreshments in the interval and a chance to speak with the musicians during the interval and after the concert.

Parking is available in the village including at the village hall (walking distance from the Priory). Toilets are in a separate building next door, the St Blaise Centre. Boxgrove Priory is accessible for wheelchairs, and you can ask the box office to let us know if you need help getting up to the Priory on the night.

More about the concert:

As soloists, Harriet and Morgan have performed all over the world and broadcast on BBC Radio 3 and Classic FM. Together, they have performed for the Music At Oxford International Concert Series, Music at Leamington, Jersey International Festival, Chichester Festival, Cambridge Summer Music Festival, Beaminster Festival, Conway Hall, the International Guitar Festival in London and have been described by Time Out as “A fearsome duo!”.

The full evening programme:

ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678 - 1741)

Violin Concerto No.9 in D major RV230

Allegro - Largo - Allegro

MANUEL M. PONCE (1882-1957)

Estrellita

AGUSTIN BARRIOS (1885 - 1944)

Una Limosna por el Amor de Dios (guitar solo)

MANUEL DE FALLA (1876 - 1946)

Five Spanish Folk Songs

El Paño Moruno – Asturiana- Canción – Nana- Jota

INTERVAL

BELA BARTOK (1881 - 1945)

Romanian Dances

1.Joc cu bâtǎ. Allegro moderato

2.Brâul. Allegro

3.Pê-loc. Andante

4.Buciumeana. Moderato

5.Poargǎ româneascǎ. Allegro

6.Mǎrunţel. L'istesso

7.Mǎrunţel. Allegro vivace

NICCOLO PAGANINI (1782 - 1840)

Cantabile in D major

HARRIET MACKENZIE

- Mysterious Beckonings (violin solo, 2021)

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA (1921 - 1992)

Bordell 1900

Café 1930

Nightclub 1960

MANUEL DE FALLA (1876 - 1946)

Danse Espanol

