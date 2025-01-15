Harry Potter star Little Legs headlines Littlehampton wrestling event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Europe’s smallest wrestler 3ft 2in Little Legs comes to Littlehampton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the "BIGGEST" names in British Wrestling heads to Littlehampton on January 26th.

Matchmakers SWF and Kapow wrestling return to The Windmill Theatre for an afternoon of non stop wrestling action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All 3ft 2in of The Mighty Little Legs teams up with Kapow Heroweight champion Dr Logan as they take on Tag Team champions A Bad Day in the afternoons Main Event clash.

SWF champion Archie Cole will be in action

Little Legs, real name Mark Sealy has featured in Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes movies over the years but when he is in the wrestling ring you never know what antics he gets up to.

The star studded show features appearances from SWF champion Archie Cole, All Nations champion Alexander Murdock, Twitch, The Immortal Keano plus so much more.

All the action starts at 3pm with doors opening at 2:30pm on Sunday January 26th.

Tickets can be purchased online at kapowwrestling.co.uk