Harry Potter star Little Legs headlines Littlehampton wrestling event
One of the "BIGGEST" names in British Wrestling heads to Littlehampton on January 26th.
Matchmakers SWF and Kapow wrestling return to The Windmill Theatre for an afternoon of non stop wrestling action.
All 3ft 2in of The Mighty Little Legs teams up with Kapow Heroweight champion Dr Logan as they take on Tag Team champions A Bad Day in the afternoons Main Event clash.
Little Legs, real name Mark Sealy has featured in Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes movies over the years but when he is in the wrestling ring you never know what antics he gets up to.
The star studded show features appearances from SWF champion Archie Cole, All Nations champion Alexander Murdock, Twitch, The Immortal Keano plus so much more.
All the action starts at 3pm with doors opening at 2:30pm on Sunday January 26th.
Tickets can be purchased online at kapowwrestling.co.uk