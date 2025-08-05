Harvey's Brass; an afternoon of brass music in Burgess Hill

Don't miss it!

An Afternoon of Brass at St John’s Church

Join us for a spectacular afternoon of music with Harvey’s Brass, filling the beautiful St John’s Church with the rich, vibrant sounds of brass on Saturday, 13th September at 3:30 PM.

✨ Enjoy:

A rousing live brass performance in the stunning church setting

Refreshments available throughout the afternoon

A warm and welcoming atmosphere for music lovers of all ages

🎟 Tickets:

£10 – Advance via Ticketsource or at the Church and at the Help Point £12 – On the door

Don’t miss this uplifting afternoon of live music – perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves the bold sound of brass!