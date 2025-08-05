Harvey's Brass; an afternoon of brass music in Burgess Hill
An Afternoon of Brass at St John’s Church
Join us for a spectacular afternoon of music with Harvey’s Brass, filling the beautiful St John’s Church with the rich, vibrant sounds of brass on Saturday, 13th September at 3:30 PM.
✨ Enjoy:
A rousing live brass performance in the stunning church setting
Refreshments available throughout the afternoon
A warm and welcoming atmosphere for music lovers of all ages
🎟 Tickets:
£10 – Advance via Ticketsource or at the Church and at the Help Point £12 – On the door
Don’t miss this uplifting afternoon of live music – perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves the bold sound of brass!