Hastings and St Leonards celebrate the life and work of Derek Jarman

This September, Hastings and St Leonards will host a series of events celebrating the life and work of Derek Jarman, the renowned artist, filmmaker, and activist who famously resided at Prospect Cottage in Dungeness. These events come as 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of Jarman's passing from an AIDS-related illness in 1994.

Derek Jarman is revered for his explorations of British identity, set against the backdrop of Thatcherism, and for his groundbreaking portrayals of queer love and gay sexuality. His fearless approach to filmmaking left a profound impact on the world of cinema, and his legacy continues to inspire new generations of artists.

In addition to his contributions to film, Jarman was a talented painter, writer, and gardener. His multidisciplinary creative practice and relentless drive to experiment across various art forms make his work as compelling today as it was during his lifetime.

During the last years of his life, Jarman made the South Coast his home, purchasing Prospect Cottage in Dungeness. It was here, with the help of Howard Sooley, that he created his now-iconic garden. Many of his films, including The Last of England (1987) and The Garden (1990), were shot on location in Dungeness and the surrounding areas, making this celebration in Hastings and St Leonards especially poignant.

Jarman Now.

These events are organized by Jarman Now, a research network led by Dr. Elisa Oliver from Manchester Metropolitan University, dedicated to supporting and facilitating ongoing dialogue about the issues raised by Jarman’s work. The network has arranged a series of exciting events this September in Hastings, designed to explore and discuss Jarman’s creative legacy.

The upcoming program offers a comprehensive exploration of Derek Jarman's life, art, and cinematic legacy, beginning with an illustrated talk by local teacher Ben Newell at the Wermut Bar in St Leonards, where he will delve into Jarman’s life and artistic contributions.

Following this, renowned author Philip Hoare will explore Derek Jarman's profound and enduring relationship with the sea at Hastings Bookshop, tracing its influence from Jarman's childhood in Dorset to his later years at Prospect Cottage.

The series will culminate in a Derek Jarman Film Day at the Electric Palace Cinema in Hastings Old Town, featuring screenings and discussions, offering a rare opportunity to immerse oneself in Jarman’s cinematic world—from his rarely seen Super 8s to the visceral The Last of England (1987) and the mesmerizing Blue (1993).

Electric Palace, Old Town, Hastings.

Event Schedule

Thursday, September 12, 7.30pm: Illustrated talk by local teacher Ben Newell on Derek Jarman’s life and creative legacy. Venue: Wermut Bar, St Leonards. For more information and tickets, visit @wermutbar.

Saturday, September 21, 4pm: Jarman Now event with author Philip Hoare. Philip Hoare will discuss Derek Jarman's deep and lifelong connection to the sea. Venue: The Hastings Bookshop, 5 Trinity Street, Hastings. For more information and tickets, visit @thehastingsbookshop.

Saturday, September 28 (All day): Derek Jarman Film Day hosted by Jarman Now & Let's Talk Film, including screenings, conversations and special guests. Venue: Electric Palace Cinema, Hastings Old Town. For more information and tickets, visit www.electricpalacecinema.com/whats-on/jarman-now-all-dayer.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate and engage with the legacy of one of Britain’s most influential and fearless artists.

Follow @jarman_now @electricpalacehastings @thehastingsbookshop @wermutbar for regular updates.